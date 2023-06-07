“Wants to play regularly next season” - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United star could leave this summer

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could leave the club this summer.

Van de Beek endured a miserable 2022-23 season. Many expected him to find his best version when his former AFC Ajax manager Erik ten Hag took over the reins at Old Trafford. However, he failed to impress at the start of the campaign before sustaining a knee injury in January that ruled him out for the rest of the term.

The Dutchman still has two years left on his contract, but Romano has reported that he could leave Manchester United this summer in search of regular game-time. The transfer news specialist provided the update via Twitter on Monday, June 6:

"Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave Man United. Donny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season."

Romano added that Van de Beek, who is still recovering from his aforementioned injury, will be ready for pre-season:

"Told he’ll be ready for pre-season after long injury."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Donny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season.



Told he’ll be ready for pre-season after long injury. EXCL: Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave Man United.Donny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season.Told he’ll be ready for pre-season after long injury. EXCL: Donny van de Beek will explore options on the market in the next weeks as he could leave Man United. 🚨🔴🇳🇱 #MUFCDonny loves the club and ten Hag but he needs and wants to play regularly next season.Told he’ll be ready for pre-season after long injury. https://t.co/HYJWqhwmxu

The midfielder came off the bench in Manchester United's first three Premier League matches of the 2022-23 season, accumulating just 19 minutes overall. A knock then ruled him out of six of their seven league matches as well as four of their five UEFA Europa League games in September and October.

Van de Beek returned to make his first start in United's 3-1 Premier League defeat at Aston Villa and their FA Cup third-round win over the same opponents. Following another start in their 3-0 league win over AFC Bournemouth after the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he suffered a serious knee injury.

Overall, he played just 10 times in the 2022-23 season, recording no goals or assists in 294 minutes of action.

Donny van de Beek has struggled throughout his time at Manchester United

Donny van de Beek joined Manchester United from AFC Ajax for around £35 million in the 2020 summer transfer window. At the time, many viewed it as a shrewd signing given his exploits for Ajax, for whom he recorded 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 matches across competitions.

However, Van de Beek simply couldn't break into United's starting midfield and was limited to just 15 starts in his debut season at Old Trafford. This dropped to nine in the 2021-22 campaign, due to a thigh injury and a lack of form, and just four this season.

Overall, the Dutchman has played 60 times for Manchester United across three seasons, averaging just over 35 minutes per appearance. He has scored and assisted twice apiece in those games.

Poll : 0 votes