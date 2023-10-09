Wayne Rooney agrees deal with English club after DC United sacking, Chelsea and Manchester United legends to join coaching staff - Report

Wayne Rooney has reportedly agreed a deal with Birmingham City to succeed John Eustace and will be joined by former Manchester United teammate John O'Shea and Chelsea icon Ashley Cole.

Football Insider reports that Rooney will take the reigns at St Andrew's and O'Shea and Cole will form part of his coaching staff. The Red Devils legend recently departed MLS side DC United after failing to secure them a place in the playoffs.

Wayne Rooney could now be returning to the EFL Championship with Birmingham who sacked Eustace today (October 9). This is despite the Blues sitting sixth in a playoff position in the Championship.

Birmingham's American owners including NFL hero Tom Brady now look set to appoint Rooney as Eusace's successor. He has experience in the second tier of English football, coaching Derby County from January 2021 to June 2022.

The English coach oversaw an admirable reign with the Rams who were hit with a 21-point deduction in the 2021-22 campaign. They ended up being relegated but they would have been safe without the points deduction for breaches of Profit and Sustainability regulations.

Wayne Rooney headed to DC United following his departure from Derby but lasted just over a year. He oversaw 14 wins and 26 defeats in 53 games at Audi Field. The Manchester United icon will have familiar faces at Birmingham in the form of O'Shea and Cole.

O'Shea spent 11 years playing alongside the Red Devils' all-time top goalscorer at Old Trafford. He's currently an assistant coach at both Stoke City and the Republic of Ireland.

Meanwhile, Cole went up against Rooney at club level for Chelsea but was also a teammate of his for England. He's currently working with the Three Lions' U21s as an assistant.

Wayne Rooney's ex-Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo lauded Chelsea icon Ashley Cole

Cristiano Ronaldo and Ashley Cole was an intriguing matchup.

Cristiano Ronaldo named Cole as his toughest opponent when speaking in 2016. The Portuguese icon spent many years waging war with the Chelsea legend while at Manchester United. He said (via Sky Sports):

"Over the years I had some great battles with Ashley Cole, he does not give you a second to breathe. He was such a tenacious player when he was at his peak, quick, tough in the tackle. You knew it would never be an easy game."

Ronaldo and Cole played against one another on 14 occasions, with the former Blues left-back a tricky customer for the Al-Nassr superstar. The Manchester United great has played against some of Europe's greatest left-backs over the years but Cole has stood out as someone who has defended very well against him.

Cole is regarded as one of the greatest left-backs in history following a hugely successful career. He made 337 appearances for Chelsea, bagging seven goals and 37 assists.