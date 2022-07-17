Wayne Rooney wants Manchester United star at DC United - Reports

Former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney wants to sign Phil Jones for MLS club D.C. United this summer.

The former England striker was unveiled as the American side's new manager last week and is keen to bolster his team this summer by adding his former United teammate to the squad. The duo spent six years together at Old Trafford prior to Rooney's move to Everton in 2017.

As per The Sun, Rooney tried to take Phil Jones to Derby County last season, but the Rams' finances made it impossible for them to sign the 30-year-old. He is reportedly set to reignite his interest in the defender and attempt to persuade him to make the move to the United States of America.

Phil Jones joined Manchester United from Blackburn Rovers in 2011 for £16.5 million. He was seen as one of the brightest prospects in English football prior to his move to Old Trafford. He immediately became a regular starter for the Red Devils and went on to help the club win a Premier League title, a FA Cup, and a Europa League title.

The veteran defender has, however, been ravaged by injuries in recent years. He has made just 13 appearances for the club over the last three seasons. Jones is currently behind Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, and Eric Bailly in the pecking order at Manchester United.

As per the Guardian, the Premier League giants are set to complete the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. The Argentine's arrival could push Jones further down the pecking order.

He did not travel with Erik ten Hag's squad in order to stay back and work on his fitness. The 30-year-old would like to believe that he still has a lot left in the tank, but is unlikely to receive playing time at United. A move to the MLS could be the perfect move for the centre-back as he will become a marquee player at D.C. United and will be given the chance to resurrect his career.

Manchester United will be keen to part ways with Jones to remove his £100,000 per week salary from their wage bill.

Axel Tuanzebe looks set to leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are in the process of rebuilding their squad under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. The club will therefore be keen to sign some top-quality players this summer, but will also focus on parting ways with fringe players.

Axel Tuanzebe has struggled to become a regular starter for the Red Devils since being promoted to the club's first team from the youth academy during the 2015-16 campaign. He spent the first half of last season on loan at Aston Villa and the second half on loan at Napoli.

The 24-year-old failed to make the most of his opportunities and has returned to Old Trafford, where he is unlikely to have a future. According to Fanatik, Turkish club Tranbzonspor are interested in signing the defender.

