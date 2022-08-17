"We have many rumors" - Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are in for exciting forward

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool have all shown interest in Villarreal CF youngster Yeremy Pino.

Pino has been one of Villarreal's most promising players in recent times. Despite his tender age, he made 40 appearances for Unai Emery's side last season, contributing seven goals and four assists across all competitions. One of his best displays came against Espanyol when he netted four goals in a 5-1 win.

His performances in Spain haven't gone unnoticed as he is currently attracting interest from some of the Premier League's elite clubs.

Romano has provided an insight into the interest shown by the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool. Speaking on his "Here We Go" podcast (via Anfield Watch), the Italian journalist was quoted as saying the following:

"Many questions on Yeremy Pino. We have many rumours, it’s one of many players followed by Arsenal, but also by other clubs, for example, I am told that Chelsea have been tracking Yeremy Pino and now they are on (Anthony) Gordon."

Romano also stated that Liverpool have been scouting Pino over the past year. He added:

"Pino is a player they have been watching for a long time. Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Pino many, many times in the past year. Top English clubs have been following him."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino “many, many times in the past year.” [ @FabrizioRomano on The Here We Go Podcast] 🥇| Liverpool have sent scouts to watch Villarreal winger Yeremy Pino “many, many times in the past year.” [@FabrizioRomano on The Here We Go Podcast] https://t.co/IkPLP9IQ9s

Signing Pino will not be easy for the aforementioned Premier League giants as the winger still has five years remaining on his current contract with Villarreal. This could prompt the Spanish club to demand a massive fee for the player. However, according to Transfermarkt, he is valued at just £36 million.

Chelsea need a new attacker a lot more than Arsenal or Liverpool

Chelsea could do with an additional attacking option given their deficiencies in that area compared to their rivals Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Reds have added strength and depth to their attack after signing Darwin Nunez from SL Benfica earlier this summer. The Uruguayan forward is capable of playing up front and also on the wings. They also signed Fabio Carvalho while Luis Diaz joined the club only in January.

Arsenal, on the other hand, added Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus to their ranks this summer. They also boast promising youngsters like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli. It is worth noting that the Gunners could still have an opening in their squad due to Nicolas Pepe's uncertain future.

Football Daily @footballdaily Nicolas Pepe to Nice would be an "attractive move" for the French club



[via Nicolas Pepe to Nice would be an "attractive move" for the French club[via @Jon_LeGossip 🇫🇷 Nicolas Pepe to Nice would be an "attractive move" for the French club [via @Jon_LeGossip] https://t.co/G9vPjeUrUg

Chelsea, meanwhile, are currently interested in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon this summer. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are looking to make a fresh offer for Gordon after their opening bid worth £40 million was turned down.

They notably sold Timo Werner back to Red Bull Leipzig this summer while Romelu Lukaku has been loaned out to Inter Milan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra