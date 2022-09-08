"We want to make a new start" - Christian Falk reveals what words Chelsea owner Todd Boehly told Thomas Tuchel while firing him

Christian Falk of BILD recently reported on the conversation that took place between Chelsea owner Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel. The German was sacked from the position of the club's coach on Wednesday, September 7.

Tuchel was sacked earlier today in a shocking turn of events after the Blues lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League game of the season.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea Football Club part company with Thomas Tuchel.

He was in charge of the Blues for 99 games recording 62 wins, 19 draws, and 18 losses during his time at the club.

He won one UEFA Champions League, one UEFA Super Cup, and one FIFA Club World Cup during his time at the help of the London-based club. Tuchel was named the world's best club coach for the 2020-21 season as well.

The German manager went on a spending spree over the summer. He broke the club record for the most money spent during a transfer window. Kalidoy Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and more were recruited to improve the squad.

In six league games so far this season, Chelsea have managed to garner 10 points. They currently occupy the sixth spot in the league table.

The Blues lost their opening Champions League group stage game against Dynamo Zagreb.

According to Christian Falk, Todd Boehly told the 49-year-old that the club wanted to make a new start:

"We want to make a new start"

Christian Falk @cfbayern Todd Boehly fired Thomas Tuchel with the words: „We want to make a new start“. Tuchel was totaly surpised and shocked TRUETodd Boehly fired Thomas Tuchel with the words: „We want to make a new start“. Tuchel was totaly surpised and shocked @BILD_Sport TRUE✅ Todd Boehly fired Thomas Tuchel with the words: „We want to make a new start“. Tuchel was totaly surpised and shocked @BILD_Sport

Chelsea's pursuit of Cristiano Ronaldo caused friction between Todd Boehly and Thomas Tuchel

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was keen to leave Manchester United over the course of the summer as the legendary Portuguese forward wanted to play in the Champions League.

United finished sixth in the Premier League last season and didn't qualify for Europe's premier cup competition.

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly was keen to sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. Along with the 37-year-old's abilities on the pitch, signing the player would have leveled up the club's brand value.

However, Thomas Tuchel dismissed the possibility of signing the player as he stated that Ronaldo will disrupt the dressing room's harmony.

"He will destroy the spirit in my dressing room," Tuchel reportedly told Boehly about Ronaldo.

Christian Falk @cfbayern the fact that Thomas Tuchel resisted buying TRUEthe fact that Thomas Tuchel resisted buying @Cristiano Ronaldo was one reason for the bad relationship with Todd Boehly. Boehly wanted Ronaldo. Tuchel said: „He will distroy the Spirit in my dressing room“ @BILD_Sport TRUE✅ the fact that Thomas Tuchel resisted buying @Cristiano Ronaldo was one reason for the bad relationship with Todd Boehly. Boehly wanted Ronaldo. Tuchel said: „He will distroy the Spirit in my dressing room“ @BILD_Sport

Chelsea went on to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang instead. The Gabonese forward's last stint in London ended after a fallout with manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

Thomas Tuchel's denial to sign a player of Ronaldo's profile and caliber reportedly made his relationship with Boehly go downhill.

