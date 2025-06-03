"We won’t speak because it’s not fair" - Deco confirms Barcelona transfer plans 

Barcelona sporting director Deco revealed that the club has “been focusing on renewing contracts” of players, after which they will enter the market to sign new players, with the summer transfer window now open.

After winning the domestic treble, which includes the LaLiga title, Barca are expected to strengthen their squad for next season. Recent reports have claimed the Catalan club are willing to part ways with some players, while some have linked them to new players like Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford and Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

In an interview with the BBC, Deco spoke about Barcelona's transfer plans and, when asked if it included signing Rashford and Luis Diaz, said:

"We have been focusing on renewing contracts, after that, we'll discuss players to come. Of course, these two players, like you mentioned, they are good but have contracts in their clubs, so we won't speak because it's not fair. But when you decide to go to the market, for sure, we find some names. In my opinion, we don't need to bring many players."

He added:

"When I speak with the agents of the players, everyone wants to come or stay. So this is important. The image of the club is still good. We are proud because Barcelona is still such a big club, and the way we are playing football makes players want to come."

The current LaLiga champions are still in dispute with LaLiga over the salary cap. They recently renewed the contract of teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

"It is a problem for a lot of clubs" – Deco on Barcelona’s finances

Deco also spoke about Barca’s finances and how he wanted to take on the sporting director role at the club despite being aware of the financial difficulties.

When asked if the world should see La Blaugrana as a well-run club in 2025, he said:

"Barcelona is my club, I love Barcelona. I saw what happened from the outside and always thought I could help put Barca at the same high level. I knew it would be difficult when I joined with the financial rules - it is not a financial problem, but the financial fair play rules in Spain are more difficult than the Premier League and in other countries.

"It is a problem for a lot of clubs, you just hear about Barca because we are a big club. You need to work with it, see how you can improve the team and the combination of La Masia [academy] players and experienced players has been important."

Deco became Barca’s sporting director in 2023 and has played a key role in the club’s success in recent seasons.

