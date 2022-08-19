West Ham eye ambitious move for £150k per week Chelsea star - Reports

According to HITC, West Ham United have set their sights on signing Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Englishman has struggled to establish himself as a key part of the Blues' first team and could be given a new lease of life at the London Stadium.

Loftus-Cheek featured for the Blues in their two Premier League games this season, coming off the bench against Everton and playing the full game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The midfielder is reportedly a part of Thomas Tuchel’s plans for the upcoming season. Therefore, the England international, who earns £150,000 per week, might not be allowed to leave.

The Blues might, however, be open to changing their tune, with Tuchel’s side linked with potential additions in the middle of the park.

Hammers boss David Moyes is said to be keen to sign the Chelsea midfielder and strengthen his squad further despite already making six signings this window. Loftus-Cheek will have a decision to make if the links prove to be true.

The Englishman has made 124 appearances for the Blues across all competitions, scoring 13 goals.

Chelsea continue pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Report

According to the Telegraph, the Blues remain interested in signing Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former Arsenal captain has experience in the Premier League. With only two weeks left in the transfer window, Chelsea need to address their lack of striking options.

However, the Gabon international will not be seen as a long-term option, as the Blues already have younger forwards on their radar, including Christopher Nkunku.

Although Aubameyang just joined Barcelona in January, Camp Nou has seen a large influx of signings in the forward positions. Raphinha, Pablo Torre, Franck Kessié, and Robert Lewandowski have all joined the Spanish giants this summer.

The Blaugrana could sell the Gabon striker in a bid to raise funds, as they not lacking in options to play in his position. Lewandowski is expected to be the side's main striker after completing his move from Bayern Munch.

