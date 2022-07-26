West Ham join Liverpool and Tottenham in race to sign 25-year-old attacker: Reports

As per BUT, West Ham United are interested in signing Stade Rennais forward Martin Terrier, who has also reportedly garnered interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old impressed last season with the French club, registering 21 goals and seven assists in 45 matches in all competitions. He is garnering interest from the Premier League, but Rennes won't sell him cheaply this summer.

As per the BUT report, the French side want €40 million for the Frenchman. This sum could prove too much for West Ham, given that they are looking to strengthen other areas of their team this summer as well.

They've made three offers for Lille midfielder Amadou Onana so far and are also in the market for a left-back and a defender.

Meanwhile, as per Get French Football News, Liverpool could look to sign Terrier this summer if Roberto Firmino departs the club. The Brazilian has just one year left on his contract.

With the Reds signing Darwin Nunez this summer, Firmino could drop further in the pecking order. He made 35 appearances last season for the Reds, registering 11 goals and five assists.

Meanwhile, a report from Foot Mercato (via GFFN) stated in May that Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing Terrier. The north London side have signed Richarlison this summer but could still perhaps need more reinforcements in attack.

West Ham United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur's summer transfer business so far

West Ham United have so far made three signings this summer. They've signed Terrier's former teammate and defender Nayef Aguerd from Rennes.

They've also added midfielder Flynn Downes from Swansea City and bought goalkeeper Alphonse Areola from Paris Saint-Germain after his loan spell last season with the Hammers.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, West Ham are also set to sign striker Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

Mark Noble has retired, whereas Andriy Yarmolenko and Ryan Fredericks have left the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, signed striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica, right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, and attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino, Ben Davies, Divock Origi, and Neco Williams have left Liverpool permanently this summer.

Tottenham Hotspur have made six signings so far this summer. They signed wing-back Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster on free transfers. They then signed midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton & Hove Albion and forward Richarlison from Everton.

They also signed defender Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona and right-wing-back Djed Spence from Middlesbrough.

Steven Bergwijn and Jack Clarke have left Tottenham permanently, while Troy Parrott has departed Spurs on loan to Preston North End.

