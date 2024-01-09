West Ham show interest in 24-year-old Chelsea defender deemed surplus to requirements: Reports

West Ham United are reportedly considering a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah whose future at Stamford Bridge is in doubt.

talkSPORT reports that Chalobah is a possible option for the Hammers this month. David Moyes may be looking to replace Nayef Aguerd who could be on his way to the Saudi Pro League.

Chalobah is yet to make a single appearance for Chelsea this season due to a hamstring injury. But, he's been told he's free to leave the club this month, with Mauricio Pochettino possessing plenty of options in defense.

The English defender appears to be behind the likes of Thiago Silva, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, and Benoit Badiashile in the Blues' pecking order. He was a prominent member of the west Londoners' side last season, making 34 appearances across competitions.

Chalobah was linked with a move to Bayern Munich last summer but a transfer to the Bundesliga giants failed to materialize. Reports claim that Thomas Tuchel's Bavarians have ended their interest in the Englishman.

The versatile center-back has four years left on his contract at Stamford Bridge. He rose through the youth ranks at Cobham before making his debut in the 2021 UEFA Super Cup. He's since made 63 appearances across competitions, chipping in with five-goal contributions.

Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah suggested he was open to moving abroad

Trevoh Chalobah admires Italy.

Chalobah's future was a hot topic of discussion in the summer as Chelsea continued to strengthen their defense. Disasi arrived from AS Monaco for a reported fee of £38.6 million, placing further doubts on the Englishman's place in Pochettino's side.

The former FC Lorient loanee spoke about his situation during the summer and he admitted a move abroad was a possibility. He said (via football.london):

"Obviously you don't know what the future holds. I played in France as well when I went on loan there, played in England and you never know. When you play in a new destination it is something for a player to experience. You don't know what the future holds."

Several former Chelsea players on the fringes of the first team departed for Serie A in the summer. The likes of Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed to AC Milan.

Chalobah talked up Italy as a potential destination:

"Italy is a nice country and the Italian league is very good as well. You don't know what the future holds."

Pulisic and Loftus-Cheek have become regular starters for Milan under Stefano Pioli. A move abroad could help Chalobah reignite his career, although there has been no suggestion of interest from foreign leagues.