West Ham United enter race to sign Manchester United target - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly entered the race for Manchester United transfer target Robin Koch.

A report by 90min claimed that Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Koch from Leeds United. The player is set to leave Elland Road after the team's relegation to the Championship, with Brentford, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest named as potential suitors.

Journalist Tobi Altschaffl of BILD has now claimed that West Ham United and Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in signing the eight-cap Germany international. He is apparently being eyed as a replacement for the exit-linked Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old England international has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal among other clubs. Given he is the skipper and arguably the first name on the team sheet every week, the Hammers will need to replace him if he leaves.

Koch, 26, largely plays as a centre-back but can and has played as a defensive midfielder as well. Altschaffl claims that he is more inclined towards returning to Germany three years after leaving Freiburg for Leeds in a deal worth €13 million.

The Kaiserslautern-born centre-back featured in 39 games across competitions for the Whites last season. His contract expires in June 2024, which could play into the hands of teams that want to sign him for next season.

Erik ten Hag has said Manchester United have a 'long way to go' to restore former glory

Manchester United regularly competed for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League titles in the 21st century under Sir Alex Ferguson

The legendary Scottish tactician left in the summer of 2013, with the club suffering a gradual decline in standards over the following decade. 2012-13 was the last season when Manchester United won the Premier League title.

Their last Champions League triumph came in the 2007-08 campaign. The Red Devils ended a six-year trophy drought when they won the EFL Cup in February earlier this year.

This was Erik ten Hag's first trophy at the club and they had the chance to add another on June 3. But they lost the FA Cup final against Manchester City by a 2-1 scoreline. Speaking before that game, Ten Hag said, via Reuters:

"...I think we did [make progress] over the last season. We are in a good direction, and we have our opportunity in the summer to make new targets, new goals over the short term. In the longer term they will stay the same. I said last year, we want to restore United but we have a way to go."

The Red Devils finished third last season, ensuring qualification for the UEFA Champions League after a one-year absence.

