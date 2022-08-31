West Ham United keen on signing Manchester United defender - Reports

West Ham United are interested in signing Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as per the Daily Mail.

Hammers boss David Moyes is considering using the English right-back as a centre-back, although a potential deal rests on United signing a replacement.

The Red Devils are eyeing a late move for Barcelona defender Sergino Dest with a loan deal a possibility.

The American is reportedly enticed by the possibility of playing under Erik ten Hag, who coached him during his time at Ajax.

He has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp and doesn't feature in Xavi Hernandez's plans.

Wan-Bissaka's future has been a talking point throughout the summer, with Ten Hag having opted for Diogo Dalot ahead of him in the United XI.

The English defender had been first-choice at Old Trafford prior to Ralf Rangnick's appointment as interim Manchester United manager back last November.

He made 26 appearances last season and has appeared just once this campaign, a four minute outing in the 2-1 win over Liverpool on August 22.

The right-back has two years left on his current deal at Old Trafford, having arrived from Crystal Palace back in 2019 for £49.5 million.

At the time, Wan-Bissaka's stock was rising as one of the Premier League's most coveted young full-backs.

Palace were reluctant to part ways with their academy graduate, who had made 46 appearances for the Eagles.

His debut season at Old Trafford impressed, with the defender making 46 appearances in all competitions and earning praise for hid defensive attributes.

Wan-Bissaka's best performance for Manchester United perhaps came in the 3-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League the following campaign.

The Englishman had no problem dealing with French striker Kylian Mbappe.

However, it has been a difficult past season for the full-back, whose lack of form would soon see him out of the Manchester United team.

West Ham eye Manchester United defender Wan-Bisssaka to improve their stagnating defense

The Manchester United defender could be used as a centre-back by Moyes

West Ham have started the season in disappointing fashion, having flourished last campaign.

The Hammers are sitting 17th with two defeats in their first four fixtures and have conceded five goals in that period.

Moyes' side have encountered injury issues with new signing Nayef Aguerd and Craig Dawson currently injured.

Meanwhile, Angelo Ogbonna has just returned from injury, hence a move for the United defender may see him converted into a centre-back.

The Hammers have had a strong window, luring the likes of Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Lucas Paqueta and Sassuolo Gianluca Scamacca to the London Stadium.

