Barcelona star ‘prepared to join’ Manchester United on loan: Reports

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest is willing to join Manchester United with the opportunity to link back up with Erik ten Hag, as per Barca Universal.

The report states:

"According to Ferran Martinez, Dest himself is prepared to join Manchester United on a loan deal."

The American right-back is surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp and he is yet to make an appearance this season.

Barca manager Xavi Hernandez has favored Ronald Araujo in the right-back role at the start of the campaign.

Manchester United are looking to strengthen the right-hand side of their defense, and a move for Dest may be in the offing.

Ten Hag knows the Barcelona full-back from his time coaching him at Ajax before the American departed in 2020 for £18.9 million.

Xavi has made it abundantly clear that Dest doesn't feature in his plans, saying that the defender 'knows what the situation is'.

Barca haven't found a solution for the full-back as of yet and United have not sent any offers for the player.

Dest has three years left on his current deal with Barcelona. He has made 72 appearances for the Catalan giants.

A potential swap deal has been touted, although that would only involve Diogo Dalot arriving at the Nou Camp.

Manchester United view Dalot as a first-choice right-back and therefore are not willing to offer him in exchange for Dest.

Meanwhile, Aaron Wan-Bissaka's future is uncertain with the Red Devils seemingly willing to part ways with the English defender if they bring in a replacement.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United have made offers for Wan-Bissaka but United have reportedly rejected their approaches.

Manchester United likely to make Barcelona full-back final signing of the summer

Dest likely to be final addition if he makes move

Manchester United's transfer business looks like it's being wrapped up following the anticipated arrivals of Martin Dubravka from Newcastle United and Antony from Ajax.

Dubravka has reportedly agreed personal terms ahead of a proposed loan move from Newcastle.

Meanwhile, Antony is all but confirmed as a new United player.

The Brazilian has been tracked throughout the summer and an £84 million deal has been struck to bring him to Old Trafford.

The duo follow Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Tyrell Malacia as Ten Hag's summer acquisitions.

The Dutch tactician's first transfer window is coming to an end and with it so too is the opportunity to further strengthen.

Hence, the Red Devils are considering a late move for Dest as Ten Hag will want to leave no stone left unturned with regard to rebuilding United.

