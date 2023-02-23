West Ham United launch surprise move for former Liverpool manager - Reports

West Ham United have reportedly made contact with former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez over replacing David Moyes. The Spanish coach has been out of management since being sacked by Everton last season.

Moyes' situation at the London Stadium is becoming tenuous, as the Hammers are in a relegation scrap. They're18th, with 19 defeats in 23 games. This is just a season removed from reaching the UEFA Europa League semifinals.

According to Football Insider, West Ham have sounded out Benitez and have learned that the former Liverpool boss would be interested in the job. The Spaniard has a wealth of experience, as he has coached not only the Anfield giants but also Real Madrid.

Benitez was in charge when Liverpool won the UEFA Champions League in 2006 with a memorable penalty shootout victory over AC Milan after recovering from 3-0 down in regulation time. He also won the La Liga twice with Valencia.

The Spaniard is familiar with the Premier League, having coached the Reds, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle United. He's held in high regard by Magpies fans after taking Newcastle to the top tier in 2017.

Tony Cascarino claims that Andy Robertson could be sold by Liverpool

Andy Robertson is branded half the player he was from last season.

Liverpool's defence has looked shaky throughout the season and has played its part in an underwhelming season for Jurgen Klopp's men. The Reds are eighth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points, but they have two games in hand.

The Merseysiders hit rock bottom by conceding five in a demoralising 5-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie, despite taking a two-goal lead. Klopp's team have conceded 46 goals across competitions this season.

Cascarino claims that nobody is safe from the chop in Klopp's defence come summertime. He told the Times:

“Nobody’s future in this Liverpool defence is secure. I have not mentioned Andy Robertson, but he too has been half the player he was last season."

Robertson has made 28 appearances across competitions, providing eight assists. The Scottish left-back is regarded as one of the finest full-backs in Premier League history.

However, he's just one of many Reds defenders being criticised for a disappointing showing this season. It seems unlikely Klopp will look for a replacement for Robertson, as there're more glaring issues to address, like signing a midfielder.

