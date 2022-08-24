West Ham United make €40 million bid to sign 24-year-old Arsenal target: Reports

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta. The Brazilian had attracted attention from Arsenal earlier this summer but could be headed to the London Stadium in the ongoing window.

According to Sky Sports [via the Evening Standard], West Ham have tabled a €40 million offer for the midfielder. With just seven days to go before the end of the transfer window, the Hammers will be keen to get the deal over the line in the coming days.

West Ham have been a club on the rise under David Moyes. The club finished seventh in the league table and reached the semi-finals of the Europa League last season, which was a massive boost to the club and its fans.

However, David Moyes's men have endured a torrid start to the 2022-23 campaign as they have lost their opening three league games this season. West Ham's disappointing performances have resulted in the club becoming increasingly active in the transfer market.

The Hammers have signed Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca, Ivorian winger Maxwell Cornet, German defender Thilo Kehrer, and Italian left-back in recent weeks.

Moyes' side also added French goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, English midfielder Flynn Downes, and Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd to their ranks earlier this summer.

The club currently lack goals and creativity from midfield. Lucas Paqueta was one of Lyon's standout players last season. The Brazilian scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

The midfielder's performances caught the attention of Arsenal, who were heavily linked with a move for him earlier this summer as per The Express.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is believed to be keen to sign a ball-playing central midfielder to play alongside Thomas Partey this season. However, Arsenal were believed to be unwilling to match Lyon's €77 million asking price for Paqueta.

The French giants have reportedly reduced their valuation of the midfielder. West Ham have reportedly tabled a €40 million bid for the Brazilian.

According to the Daily Mail, West Ham are in advanced talks with Lyon to sign Paqueta. Arsenal were heavily linked with the Brazilian but could now focus all their efforts on signing Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian has been one of the standout players for the Foxes over the years. He has scored 24 goals and provided 24 assists in 162 appearances for the club. The midfielder helped Brendan Rodgers' side win the 2020-21 FA Cup by scoring an incredible match-winning goal in the final against Chelsea.

Tielemans' vision, creativity, eye for goal, and work rate make him the ideal target for Arsenal. The midfielder has just one year remaining on his contract with Leicester City and could be available for a bargain price. As per The Sun, Arteta's side are closing in on a £38 million move for Tielemans.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar