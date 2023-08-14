West Ham United make surprise move for Chelsea target - Reports

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea target Mohammed Kudus this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that West Ham will move for Kudus if they sell Lucas Paqueta, who has garnered interest from Manchester City. The Cityzens saw their first bid worth £70 million being rejected but they are preparing a new bid.

If Paqueta departs this summer, the Hammers will move for Kudus, who is open to the move, as Romano tweeted:

"EXCL: West Ham now open initial talks to sign Mohammed Kudus — priority target in case Lucas Paquetá leaves to join Manchester City. Positive talks on player side, Kudus open to the move — still waiting to approach Ajax as deal will depend on Paquetá."

As per the Sussex World, meanwhile, Chelsea are highly interested in signing Kudus as well. The Ghanaian attacking midfielder was also linked with Brighton & Hove Albion but the deal collapsed.

Kudus has been impressive for Ajax since arriving from Nordsjaelland in 2020. Playing as an attacking midfielder or on the right wing, he has made 85 appearances, registering 24 goals and 11 assists.

The 23-year-old also put up impressive performances for Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He scored twice in their 3-2 win over South Korea in the group stages.

Kudus' contract with Ajax expires in 2025 and his market value, as per Transfermarkt, is €40 million.

Chelsea close to completing signing of Moises Caicedo

One of the most incredible transfer sagas this summer transfer window has seen Chelsea and Liverpool compete for the signature of Moises Caicedo.

The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder has been linked with an exit from the club since the end of last season, with Chelsea highly interested. However, the Seagulls rejected multiple bids from the Blues, including an £80 million offer.

The west London side made a £100 million bid for Caicedo last week but Liverpool made a bid worth £110, which was accepted by Brighton (via Fabrizio Romano). However, the Ecuadorian midfielder preferred a move to Stamford Bridge instead of Anfield.

Hence, the move stalled and Chelsea finally put up a bid worth £115 million and are finally set to sign the midfielder.

The Blues parted ways with the likes of N'Golo Kane and Mateo Kovacic this summer and needed to reinforce their midfield. Caicedo could be a big signing for them as he impressed last season for Brighton, making 43 appearances across competitions.