Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane have been in the news lately following an altercation, followed by an apparent physical assault

Mane and Sane were seen arguing on the pitch during Bayern Munich's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals this week. BILD had reported that they continued arguing in the dressing room, which led to Mane hitting Sane on the lips, leaving a mark on the German's face.

German journalists Philipp Kessler and Manuel Bonke have revealed that Sane asked his teammate, in English, to give him space after their altercation. It has also been said that the former Manchester City player discussed the incident with Bayern's hierarchy and asked them not to impose harsh punishment on Mane.

Meanwhile, Mirror Football have revealed that Mane was grieving the death of his aunt, with whom he had a close relationship when the incident unfolded.

Mane has always spoken of his affection for his family. When his father died when he was just 11 years old, his family rallied to help his mother raise her family despite a lack of money.

Mane has had a stop-start debut season with Bayern Munich since his £35 million summer move from Liverpool. Injuries have seen him miss many games, including the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. So far, he has scored 11 goals in 32 appearances across all competitions.

Leroy Sane calling Sadio Mane a ‘black s**t’ was the reason for their fight: Reports

On Thursday, April 13, Taggat reported that Leroy Sane allegedly called Sadio Mane 'Black S**t', which resulted in Mane's reaction.

Sane has since expressed his regret over the matter and apologized. Mane, meanwhile, is yet to apologize to his teammates. He has been fined and also dropped from the Bayern Munich squad for the Bundesliga home game against 1899 Hoffenheim.

In a statement, the club said:

"Sadio Mane, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."

