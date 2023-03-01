What did Xavi say to Pepe Reina about Robert Lewandowski? Report reveals Barcelona boss' controversial claim to ex-Spain teammate

Barcelona head coach Xavi reportedly asked Pepe Reina how to inspire star forward Robert Lewandowski ahead of their crucial Europa League second-leg tie against Manchester United.

“How can I motivate Lewandowski to win that title?”, is reportedly what Xavi asked Pepe Reina after Barcelona's game against Villareal.

Barcelona lost their second-leg tie 2-1 against Manchester United, despite Lewandowski scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot.

The Blaugrana were subjected to further misery over the weekend when they lost 1-0 against Almeria in La Liga. Their worst news to cap off the week came from an update that Barca's Polish striker will miss this week's El Clasico after getting injured against Almeria.

News of Xavi worrying about how to inspire his primary striker will add further worry for Barca fans who are now out of two cup competitions. Their only hope for silverware this season remains La Liga and the Copa Del Rey.

Barca are currently on 59 points after 23 games, seven ahead of Real Madrid who are in second place.

Barcelona head coach Xavi furious with team after Almeria defeat

Table-toppers Barca lost 1-0 against relegation-threatened Almeria last weekend. Xavi was unhappy with his team's performance and said:

“I’m angry because we played the worst game of the season, especially in the first half. We lacked intensity and rhythm. We didn’t show passion to win the game. In the second half, it was better. It was a difficult game, and a hard day, but we’re still leaders by seven points."

Xavi added:

“It will be difficult to win La Liga, but we have to react now. We have not shown that we wanted to win here.”

Barcelona will next face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey on March 3 and will also clash in the league on March 20.

