“When this contract ends, I’m leaving” – Real Madrid superstar reportedly informs teammates about future at Santiago Bernabeu 

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, Real Madrid superstar Toni Kroos has time and again expressed his desire to leave Santiago Bernabeu at the end of his current contract. The German, who has been with the club since the summer of 2014, will see his contract expire in June 2023.

Toni Kroos, who played his 250th La Liga game for Real Madrid in Sunday’s (October 16) 3-1 win over Barcelona, has been an integral part of the team since 2014. With him running the show alongside Luka Modric and former Madrid defensive midfielder Casemiro, the Whites won four Champions League trophies and three La Liga titles in eight seasons.

Considering the 32-year-old German remains very much at the top of his game, Madrid are expected to try to renew his contract. However, according to the aforementioned source, the 2014 World Cup winner has no intention of doing so. Since last season, he has reportedly openly talked about leaving the club in June 2023. He has allegedly said:

“When this contract ends, I'm leaving.”

For a long time, the dressing room was not sure what to make of Kroos’ comments, as the German is quite famous for his sense of humor. However, with his contract expiring in eight months, the fear of him not renewing has reportedly grown real.

It has been claimed that the Real Madrid no. 8 wishes to leave the club at the top of his game and hence, he is reluctant to extend his stay. Kroos had previously revealed that he had no intention of continuing to play until 36, hinting that his decision to leave in 2023 might well be a thought-out one.

Additionally, Kroos reportedly feels his body is not what it used to be, as it demands more and more recovery time after matches. This was supposedly why he retired from international football after the European Championship in 2021.

Kroos, who is shy and family-oriented, has other interests beyond football, meaning he could take the opportunity do something more fulfilling with his time.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti comments on Toni Kroos’s future

After the match against Barcelona, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was quizzed on whether or not he had asked Kroos not to retire. The Italian manager revealed that him as well as the club had conveyed their thoughts, adding that they would gladly accept whatever decision Kroos took.

Ancelotti said in a post-match presser (via Relevo):

“He knows what we all think: me, the teammates, the club... Nothing more. We don't need to push him, he's so serious, so professional... Whatever decision he makes, we'll be happy.”

Kroos has thus far featured in 377 games for Real Madrid across competitions, recording 25 goals and 86 assists.

