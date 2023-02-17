When will the Glazers hand over Manchester United ownership after the sale? Latest report on Red Devils reveal timeline 

Manchester United's sale process has entered a crucial stage, with bids set to be submitted by Friday, February 17. The Times reported that the next phase will be done quickly.

The report claims the sale should be confirmed by Easter, which is on April 9. The sale process of Manchester United began at the end of November when the Glazers announced their intention to explore a sale, even if it was a minority stake.

American merchant banker Raine, who assisted Chelsea in the sale process last year, is in-charge of the same at Old Trafford.

So far, only Sir Jim Ratcliffe, via his company Ineos, has confirmed his plans to submit a bid for the club. A Qatari consortium has also been linked with the takeover, but no confirmed reports have emerged yet.

Manchester United put on sale by the Glazers

United surprised their fans during the FIFA World Cup by announcing their decision to explore a sale of the club. The Glazers were open to options as they looked for strategic alternatives.

The club statement read:

"Manchester United plc announces today that the Company's Board of Directors is commencing a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Club. The process is designed to enhance the Club's future growth, with the ultimate goal of positioning the Club to capitalize on opportunities both on the pitch and commercially."

It continued:

"As part of this process, the Board will consider all strategic alternatives, including new investment into the Club, a sale, or other transactions involving the Company.

"This will include an assessment of several initiatives to strengthen the Club, including stadium and infrastructure redevelopment, and expansion of the Club's commercial operations on a global scale, each in the context of enhancing the long-term success of the Club's men's, women's and academy teams, and bringing benefits to fans and other stakeholders."

Executive Co-Chairmen and Directors Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer also commented on the statement:

"The strength of Manchester United rests on the passion and loyalty of our global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. As we seek to continue building on the Club's history of success, the Board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives."

Reports suggest that the Glazers are looking for at least £6-8 billion after Chelsea were sold for £4.25 billion.

