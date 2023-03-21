Who is Axel Disasi? Meet French international who Manchester United want to sign as Harry Maguire's replacement

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing AS Monaco ace Axel Disasi as an ideal replacement for Harry Maguire this summer.

Disasi, 25, has established himself as one of the top centre-backs in Ligue 1 since joining Monaco from Reims for £11 million in 2020. He has helped his side register two successive third-place finishes so far.

A right-footed defender blessed with heading and strength, Disasi shot to fame last year after being called up for France's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad. He featured in three matches, starting one group match.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United's recruitment team met with Disasi and his agents earlier this month to discuss a potential deal. Monaco are likely to part ways with the player for around £44 million.

Should Disasi secure a transfer to Old Trafford this summer, he would provide elite competition to Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. It is claimed that the player would replace the out-of-favour Maguire.

Earlier this season, Disasi expressed his admiration for the Premier League and replied to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)'s interest. He said (h/t Football365):

"I like England, it's a very exciting league. We'll say that it's my favourite league. It's always nice to be linked to a club like PSG. I'm an ambitious person. PSG is a very ambitious club. But I'm good at Monaco. I have the confidence of the coach and the leaders."

Shedding light on the Ligue 1 champions' pursuit, Disasi continued:

"But there were contacts, it's true. They intensified after the match against Paris [in August]. But I said it, I was good at Monaco. I feel that I am passing milestones and I wanted to continue."

Overall, the Paris FC youth product has scored 11 goals and laid out four assists in 119 matches across all competitions for Monaco so far.

Ben Jacobs opines on Manchester United's chances of roping in 26-year-old defender

Speaking to TEAMtalk, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs shared his thoughts on Manchester United's pursuit of Napoli centre-back Kim Min-jae.

He said:

"Clubs looking at centre backs will inevitably be scouting Kim Min-jae. Manchester United are in a difficult position with that type of player because he sees himself as a starting centre-back and they've obviously got [Lisandro] Martinez and [Raphael] Varane there."

Naming two other potential suitors for the South Korean, Jacobs added:

"But there's other teams that are looking to drop somebody straight into their starting lineup. Tottenham are another club that have scouted the player and they would be looking to bring in a starting centre-back, as with Liverpool as well. And I think that that would give those two clubs a slight advantage over Manchester United."

Manchester United will next face Newcastle United in a Premier League away clash on April 2 after the international break.

