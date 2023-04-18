Who is the Chelsea flop slammed by Todd Boehly inside dressing room? Report claims to shed light on disillusioned big-money flop in question

One of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly is reportedly the player who was slammed by owner Todd Boehly inside the Chelsea dressing room. The Blues owner was not happy with his performances this season and wants more from the big-money signing.

As per a report in Daily Mail, the player was left disgruntled after facing criticism from Boehly. The new owners have spent over £600 million, but the players have failed to deliver on the pitch.

They have made regular visits to the dressing room this season and it has become 'normal' as per Kepa Arrizabalaga. The goalkeeper claimed that they have had chats after the matches but was unwilling to reveal any details. He was quoted by talkSPORT as saying:

"Todd comes to the changing room every game so he had like different chats with us, different games. I’m not going to say what he said, but it’s normal when he comes to the changing room."

Frank Lampard has also spoken about the visits to the dressing room and claimed that he has no issues with it. He said:

"I am comfortable with that. There was maybe some criticism of our old owner and not coming to the game, which wasn't always true, but when the owners are around and want to have input. I was always happy as a player when I could speak to the owner."

Frank Lampard confident ahead of Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Chelsea have a big game on Tuesday night when they host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The Blues need to overcome a 2-0 deficit to make it to the semifinals, where they will take on Manchester City or Bayern Munich.

Lampard is not ready to give up yet and was quoted by the official club website as saying:

"Anything is possible in football and there’s no doubt that we’re a competitive team and we deserve to be here in this stage of the competition. We also understand that the opponent is really high-level, but if we get things right, if we work hard, if we do the right things in the game, then anything is possible."

He added:

"I’ve got no doubt the atmosphere will be positive. When I say that, I’m talking about the lead-up to the game and the start of the game, the rest is a little bit down to us as a team to play with a real desire and know-how to turn the tie around."

Lampard has managed three matches so far as caretaker manager and lost all of them.

