Who is Erling Haaland's girlfriend? Is the Manchester City superstar currently dating anyone?

Erling Haaland is the talk of the footballing world right now following his incredible start to life at Manchester City.

But while the 22-year-old superstar is mainly known for his incredible goalscoring prowess, precious little is known about his private life. Haaland rarely does interviews with the media and whenever he does, his answers are often blunt and to the point.

So, does the Norwegian striker currently have a significant other in his life, or has he even hinted at the idea that he is dating? Well, according to Sportslumo, the superstar is reportedly single as it stands. The Manchester City star spends most of his time either with his family or concentrating on football.

His private life remains out of the tabloids and has never discussed his personal issues during the rare interviews he particpates in. It is also reported that the former Borussia Dortmund hitman does not yet have any children.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola claims 'no one can compete' with Erling Haaland

Haaland's extraordinary start to life at Manchester City continued this week as ne scored another brace in the Champions League, this time against FC Copenhagen.

The forward has now scored 19 times in his 12 games since his summer move and his manager Guardiola can't heap enough praise on his new number nine. The Spanish boss told a press conference (as quoted by The Mail):

"At his age, no-one can compete with him, no-one. The numbers speak for themselves. Inside, in the locker room and on the pitch we see things that are not in the stats that make us feel happy to have him here."

On the striker's chemistry with his City teammates, Guardiola added:

'It normally happens with nice people. A lot of gestures with young players, with staff, when it's going well how he encouraged guys. He's not just a striker scoring goals. It comes from his education."

