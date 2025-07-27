Why Arsenal rejected chance to sign Benjamin Sesko? Report reveals details as Gunners sign Viktor Gyokeres instead

A recent report from The Athletic has outlined why Arsenal opted to sign Viktor Gyokeres over Benjamin Sesko this summer. The Gunners had their eyes on Sesko for a while to address their striker conundrum.
The north London side were reportedly enticed by the Slovenian's age and potential. However, talks regarding a move dragged on for longer than expected due to the player's salary expectations and RB Leipzig's demands.
Interestingly, things changed once Andrea Berta took charge as the new sporting director at the Emirates earlier this year. Under the Italian's leadership, Arsenal began to explore alternate options to strengthen their attack.
Sesko was seen as a developmental project, and his demands were deemed too high for a player who wasn't the finished product yet. RB Leipzig's asking price was also considered too steep for the Gunners.
The north London side also wanted someone to hit the ground running at the Emirates and soon turned their attention to Gyokeres. Sesko's camp eventually reduced their demands, but by then, Arsenal were already in advanced talks with the Swede's camp.
While negotiations took longer than expected, the Gunners finally managed to strike a reported £64m deal with Sporting for the 27-year-old.
Gyokeres was outstanding for the Portuguese club last season, registering 54 goals and 13 assists from 52 games across competitions. The north London side expect him to make an immediate impact at the Emirates.
What did Viktor Gyokeres say after completing a move to Arsenal this summer?
Victor Gyokeres said that he was eager to score for Arsenal after completing his move from Sporting on Saturday, July 26. Speaking to the club's media, the Swede said that he was ready to prove himself with the Gunners.
“I always want to score. To be a part of this club and to score in this kit and with this badge in front of all the supporters, I can't wait. It will be an amazing feeling. I started here [in England], it feels like a long time ago. I think I've improved a lot since then. Now I want to prove myself for real and perform together with the team," said Gyokeres.
He continued:
“Now to come here to a club on Arsenal's level, I think it's going to help me perform even better with all the amazing players in this team. I'm really excited to get going.”
Gyokeres has been handed the No. 14 shirt at the Emirates, previously worn by the legendary Thierry Henry.