Why did Barcelona boss Hansi Flick drop Jules Kounde to bench in La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano? Reports explain surprise decision

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has chosen to drop Jules Kounde to the bench in their ongoing La Liga clash against Rayo Vallecano. In the 26-year-old's place, he has opted to play Hector Fort. While it was believed to be a planned rest for Kounde, reports have emerged that explain otherwise.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, Jules Kounde showed up late for one of the team meetings, and Hansi Flick has reacted by leaving him on the bench. This is despite the importance of the league match against Los Franjirrojos, who have visited the Olimpic Lluis Companys to take on the Catalan giants.

Barcelona know that a win in this game will ensure they leave their current league position in third, overtaking Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid to top the table. However, Hansi Flick has chosen to discipline Kounde, who happens to be his first-choice right-back.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time the defender has been punished for tardiness. According to a report from Mundo Deportivo (via GFNS), Kounde has upset Hansi Flick by going late for meetings on three prior occasions this season.

Hansi Flick urges Barcelona players to focus amid La Liga title race

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick has urged his players to keep their focus up, amid their hopes of getting to the top of the table. The Blaugrana have picked up 48 points from 23 games so far. Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid have both played 24 games and sit on 51 points and 50 points respectively.

A win for the Blaugrana will push them into pole position, thanks to their superior goal difference. However, Flick wants his players to set their sights on the task at hand, telling the press (via Barca Blaugranes):

"We’re just focused on ourselves, I think it’s the best thing we can do. It’s important to lead the standings, not [just] now, but it helps a lot and gives us confidence. We believe in what we have, but first we have to win.

Rayo Vallecano currently sits in sixth place on La Liga rankings, showing that they will not be pushovers, especially as they chase after a continental spot.

