Why did Barcelona reject chance to sign PSG star Desire Doue? Report provides update

As per reports, Barcelona were unable to sign Desire Doue last summer due to their financial troubles. La Blaugrana were reportedly interested in the 19-year-old when he was still at Ligue 1 side Rennes.

Ad

A report from SPORT has unveiled that the Blaugrana contemplated a move for the youngster but were unable to complete the deal due to their strained finances (via GOAL). Moreover, their pursuit of Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams is said to have come in the way of bringing Doue to Camp Nou.

Eventually, Barcelona did not sign Williams either, who continues to play for Athletic Bilbao. However, Doue eventually moved to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported fee of €50 million.

Ad

Trending

While the Frenchman is yet to establish himself as a starter for the Parisian outfit, he has impressed when brought on by Luis Enrique. So far this season, he's made 39 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and 11 assists.

Doue has started 13 of his 23 Ligue 1 appearances and has featured four times in the first XI in the UEFA Champions League. He will have sufficient time to prove his worth at PSG, with the player contracted to the club until the summer of 2029.

Ad

Barcelona are expected to be back in the market for a left winger this summer and will reportedly look to sign Liverpool wide player Luis Diaz.

Manchester United preparing to bring in Barcelona star who could be Ballon d'Or contender- Reports

Raphinha in action

While Barcelona are looking to bring in a new player on the left, they could lose Raphinha, who has played there this season. As per TeamTalk, Manchester United are looking to sign Raphinha in the summer transfer window following the Brazilian's performances this campaign.

Ad

So far this year, the former Leeds United star has made 42 appearances across competitions, bagging 27 goals and 20 assists. His performances have led some to believe that he could be in contention for the 2025 Ballon d'Or award.

While Raphinha himself wishes to remain in Spain, reports have claimed that La Blaugrana could let him go as the transfer fee could help them in the market. The Brazilian winger is contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback