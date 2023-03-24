Why has Bayern Munich decided to sack Julian Nagelsmann? Bundesliga champions’ surprise decision to let go of manager on skiing holiday explained

Bayern Munich have decided to sack manager Julian Nagelsmann in an attempt to make a fresh start under a new boss, according to Bild [via The Daily Express].

Nagelsmann left RB Leipzig to take charge of the Bavarians ahead of the 2021-22 season. He went on to lead the team to 60 wins in 84 games across competitions and also won the Bundesliga in his debut season.

Despite losing star striker Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, the 35-year-old has positioned Bayern Munich to win the treble this term. The club have qualified for the quarterfinals of both the UEFA Champions League and DFB-Pokal, and are just one point behind Borussia Dortmund in the title race.

It nevertheless emerged on Thursday (March 23) that the German giants have decided to pull the plug on Nagelsmann. They have already lined up former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel as a replacement for him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Exclusive news confirmed: Julian Nagelsmann is set to be sacked with an immediate effect as FC Bayern coach.



News revealed earlier tonight now being confirmed by club sources too.

According to the aforementioned source, Julian Nagelsmann was informed about his sacking while on holiday in Austria. He was skiing in Germany's neighboring country when he was told of his removal from the role as Bayern boss.

The former Hoffenheim manager was left shocked by the club's decision, as per the report. The Bavarians' desire to have a clean slate under a new coach is said to have prompted them to ax the young German tactician with immediate effect.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern wanted to act quickly to bring Tuchel in before anyone else did. The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss had interest from Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, the German club have scheduled a meeting on Friday (March 24) to confirm Nagelsmann's departure. The coach's contract, which was due to expire in 2026, is expected to be terminated before the weekend.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Bayern have scheduled meeting to officially confirm to Julian Nagelsmann that he has been fired.



German coach, expected at Säbener Straße soon in order to terminate the contract.



German coach, expected at Säbener Straße soon in order to terminate the contract.

His deal was due to expire in June 2026 but he will leave with immediate effect.

It now remains to be seen how Tuchel will fare as Bayern Munich boss. He will be determined to lead the club to Bundesliga glory, beating former employers Dortmund in the process.

What next for Julian Nagelsmann following Bayern Munich sack?

Julian Nagelsmann is expected to leave Bayern Munich with immediate effect. It has raised questions about where the former Leipzig boss could be headed next. Many do not expect him to be without a job for too long.

The German has already been touted to replace Antonio Conte as Tottenham's manager in England. Conte is likely to leave Spurs soon as his contract with the club expires at the end of the season.

A move to England could thus be on the cards for Julian Nagelsmann, who is yet to manage a team at any level outside Germany.

