Why does Cristiano Ronaldo paint his toenail black? Reports suggest Al Nassr star is following MMA fighters 

Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has often been seen with toenails painted black. Fans have caught this in pictures on his Instagram page, raising questions about the 39-year-old's fashion choices. However, reports have revealed that Ronaldo is copying MMA fighters.

Painting toenails black is seen by MMA athletes as a practical move to prevent nails from cracking or splitting during intense physical activities. These fighters often paint their toenails black to protect them from breakage and damage caused by the overall impact of combat sports.

According to a report from Bild (via MensHealth), there are other reasons to keep the toenail painted black. This method provides a layer of protection that keeps the nails safe from fungi and bacterial infections.

Ronaldo's choice to paint his toenails black seemingly has very little to do with fashion. It has much more to do with practicing safety, improving sports performance and preventing injury.

Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a staggering £200 million since his move to Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al Nassr from Manchester United over a year ago. The Portuguese legend's contract at Old Trafford was terminated after a huge interview with Piers Morgan saw him slam the club and manager.

He failed to find a landing pad in Europe, eventually deciding to venture to the Middle East. The mega-money contract was convincing enough for Ronaldo, and he has since spent a year with Al Nassr.

According to Marca (via TalkSPORT), the 39-year-old accepted a massive deal worth £177 million a year to join the club. This has seen him make approximately £3,403,846 every week, and having been there for over a year, he has earned around £204,230,769.

Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival quickly attracted other big names to the Saudi Pro League, who took advantage of his star power to sign big European names. Clubs in the Middle Eastern kingdom signed players like Neymar, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema and Riyad Mahrez.

On the field, Ronaldo has been outstanding for Al Nassr, continuing the goalscoring form he enjoyed for two decades in Europe. This season, he has led his team to the AFC Champions League quarter-finals.

His overall record with the club has been impressive, as he has netted 47 goals in 53 appearances since he joined.