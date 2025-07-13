Why is Declan Rice not in Arsenal pre-season training in Spain? Key reason for Mikel Arteta's decision comes to light

The reason Declan Rice's exclusion from Arsenal's pre-season training camp in Spain has now come to light. Football London claims that the England international is said to be following an individual training plan.
While this may have some fans worried, this report adds that there is nothing to be concerned about as far as Rice's fitness goes. Of course, the ex-West Ham United midfielder has become a key part of the Gunners' squad after joining the club in the summer of 2023 for a whopping €116.60 million.
Last season, Rice largely played in a number eight role, where he enjoyed a greater attacking contribution. He made 52 appearances across competitions, bagging nine goals and 10 assists.
Arsenal will certainly want to get some pre-season minutes under Rice's belt before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season. They play their first friendly against AC Milan on July 23 in Singapore.
The north London side will follow that up with matches against Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur. They will then return to the Emirates Stadium to take on Spanish sides Villarreal and Athletic Club before kicking off their league season against Manchester United on August 17.
Expect Rice to feature in the number eight position itself following the signings of two deep-lying midfielder players, Martin Zubimendi and Christian Norgaard.
Ex-Newcastle United star Geremi's suggestions for Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice resurface as Gunners end season without trophy
Former Newcastle United star Geremi suggested Declan Rice join the Magpies instead of Arsenal when the midfielder was making the move away from West Ham United.
With the Magpies interested, the 26-year-old made the move to the Emirates instead. However, Newcastle United would have delivered Rice a trophy before the north Londoners, following their Carabao Cup success this season.
Speaking to Lord Ping in 2023, Geremi said (via Mirror):
"Newcastle is a great team that is going in the right direction.The fans are absolutely wonderful – they (Rice and Moussa Diaby, who went on to join Aston Villa from Bayer Leverkusen that summer) should not hesitate to join the club."
"If any Newcastle targets need any advice, they shouldn’t hesitate to call me!"
Overall, Rice has made 103 appearances across competitions for Arsenal, bagging 16 goals and 29 assists. His last trophy came with West Ham, when he lifted the UEFA Europa Conference League in his last year with the club in 2023.