Why did Lionel Messi leave PSG training midway? Bizarre reason for the Argentine's decision revealed

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi abandoned the Parisians' training session on Tuesday (March 14) as he was disappointed with manager Christophe Galtier, according to reports (via Hadrien Grenier).

There has been a lot of negativity around Les Parisiens since they crashed out of the UEFA Champions League. They were eliminated from the competition after losing 3-0 on aggregate to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16.

PSG bounced back from the defeat with a 2-1 victory over Stade Brest in Ligue 1 last weekend. However, many are yet to overcome the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League.

To make matters worse, it has now emerged that Messi abandoned the team's training session on Tuesday. He decided to leave after being disappointed with what manager Galtier had to offer, according to the aforementioned source.

The French tactician did his best to convince Lionel Messi to change his mind, as per the report. However, his efforts went in vain as the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner returned home.

Les Parisiens were reportedly determined not to let the news that the Argentinian had abandoned the session leak. This could now prove to be a huge headache for the club.

It is worth noting that Messi was absent from training on Thursday (March 16). While it has led to speculation that he is injured, there have been claims that he missed the session as he is in Qatar.

The latest report of Lionel Messi leaving the team's training session midway through is likely to lead to more speculation among fans. It remains to be seen if PSG will address the situation directly soon.

It is also unclear if the former Barcelona superstar will be available for team selection in the Parisians' upcoming game. Galtier's side face fifth-placed Stade Rennes on Sunday (March 19).

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi joined PSG on a two-year deal after leaving Barcelona ahead of the 2021-22 season. He bagged 11 goals and 15 assists from 34 appearances across competitions in his first season at the club.

The 35-year-old has notably been in much better form this term, scoring 18 times and providing 17 assists in 31 games in all competitions. However, he became the subject of criticism after Les Parisiens crashed out of the Champions League.

It is worth noting that Messi's contract with the French giants expires at the end of the season. While the club want to tie him down to a new deal, many fans would rather see him leave.

