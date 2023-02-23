Why hasn't Lionel Messi renewed his contract with PSG? New report details 2 embarrassing requests that are stalling extension

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi has made certain requests to his current club that the Parisians have found embarrassing. Messi is yet to reach an agreement on his renewal as a result.

The report claims Messi, who currently earns $41 million per season, wants an even higher increase to his current pay with the Ligue 1 side.

Another condition is that Messi wants the French club to reinforce their team. While the Parisians already have a very strong team in their ranks, they haven't been able to compete in the UEFA Champions League. Messi wants the team to be further strengthened and compete for all possible trophies.

The Argentine has made yet another request that the club have been left dumbfounded by. He reportedly wants extra time off from his club duties when selected by La Albiceleste.

The Argentine national team play quite a few matches over the course of the year and they come with additional travel responsibilities as well. Messi, as a result, wants to be granted extra time off, which could even mean missing a few Ligue 1 games.

PSG have particularly found Lionel Messi's final request to be an embarrassing one, according to the aforementioned report.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is currently in the final months of his contract with the French club. He joined the team in 2021 and has since made 61 appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 29 assists.

Former PSG forward claims Lionel Messi might have to retire from international football to extend his contract with the Parisian club

Former winger Ludovic Giuly, who has played for clubs like PSG and Barcelona, recently claimed that Lionel Messi might have to retire from international football to renew his contract with the Parisian club.

Giuly told Le Parisien:

"It will be necessary to be aware that Leo will no longer be able to play all the matches. It will sometimes be necessary to rest before Champions League matches, for example. I can see a rhythm like three disputed matches and then one to rest, Leo says he still wants to play with Argentina and that might be a problem.

"After a certain age, you recover much less well from the fatigue of long plane trips. Should he give up the selection to continue? I don't know, but we'll have to talk about it."

Despite being 35, Lionel Messi remains Argentina's most important player. he recently led La Albiceleste to the FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

Messi, however, is yet to reach terms with PSG about extending his contract. Reports suggest that the Argentine might not extend his stay in the French capital.

