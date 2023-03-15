Why hasn't Lionel Messi signed a new deal with PSG? New report details the reason for the delay

Lionel Messi hasn't renewed his Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract because the Argentine is unsure of the project that the Parisian club could offer him, according to MARCA.

Messi is currently in the second season of his contract with the Ligue 1 giants. The Argentine joined the French club in 2021 after Barcelona were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. Messi has since scored 29 goals and has provided 32 assists in 64 matches for the Parisians.

Neymar's PSG future remains uncertain. While the Brazilian is contracted until the end of the 2024-25 season, his salary is reportedly a factor in the club exploring the market for a potential sale. Kylian Mbappe's future in the French capital is also in doubt as he has been repeatedly linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Another reason Lionel Messi hasn't reportedly renewed his contract is that his camp is unsure whether Christophe Galtier will remain as the coach next season. Given the Parisians' elimination from the UEFA Champions League, it's unlikely that Galtier would remain at the helm even if the Parisians win the Ligue 1 this season.

Could Lionel Messi leave PSG and return to Barcelona?

One of the other options for PSG superstar Lionel Messi to continue his career in Europe is to contemplate a return to Barcelona. The Argentine left his boyhood club in a manner that many considered was not fitting.

Hence, a proper return and a poetic farewell is something that Messi certainly deserves due to his body of work for the Blaugrana.

The Argentine is widely considered the greatest player to have ever donned the striped jersey of the Catalan club. He scored a staggering 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches for Barca.

Journalist Gerard Romero recently claimed that the Blaugrana's hierarchy had a chat with Messi's entourage regarding a potential return. Messi's father Jorge Messi and his brother Rodrigo were also recently spotted in Catalunya.

Fans will certainly keep an eye on how Messi's future unfolds and where the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner decides to continue his career.

