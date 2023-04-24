Why did Lionel Messi visit Barcelona? Reports suggest PSG's superstar's trip had nothing to do with potential transfer

Lionel Messi was in Barcelona last weekend, but reports suggest it was not related to a possible return to Camp Nou. The PSG star had a few days off and decided to head back to his house in Castelldefels, Barcelona.

As per a report in SPORT, Messi and other PSG players were given four days off by the club following their match on Friday night. The Argentine decided to take the time to revisit his old home in Spain amid reports of a possible return to Barcelona.

The 35-year-old made the most of his time off and was also spotted at Disneyland earlier in April. He tried hiding his identity in public but was quickly spotted by his fans.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in re-signing the forward and have begun talks with his entourage.

Barcelona are working to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou

Barcelona president Joan Laporta spoke to CBS Sports last summer and confirmed that they were looking to bring Lionel Messi back after the 2022-23 season. He admitted that they were not happy with the way he left the club and wanted to give him a proper send-off.

He said:

"I did what I had to do in order to put the institution above the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a kid, and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He's the best player in our history and I will do my best in order to ensure he can have the best ending of his career with a Barça shirt on."

Laporta continued:

"I would like to bring him back. It will not be easy but I think with the correct strategy we could do it. I think Messi has been the most important player in our history. During a long period of success he was the leader. He was the one who excited our supporters. We will do our best to have Messi ending his career at Barcelona and being applauded by everyone."

He added:

"As I have said, we have a moral debt to Leo. The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Messi will be a free agent in the summer after his PSG contract expires.

