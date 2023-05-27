Why does Manson Mount prefer Manchester United over Liverpool if he is to leave Chelsea? Fresh reports suggest key reason

Chelsea star Mason Mount is reportedly leaning toward a move to Manchester United because of manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman has a clear idea of how to use him in his midfield and that has seen the England international's head turn.

As per a report in The Independent, Manchester United have jumped ahead of Liverpool in the race for Mount. The Chelsea star has been convinced by the project presented to him by Ten Hag and is open to moving to Old Trafford.

Chelsea remain confident that they can convince the midfielder to sign a new deal. However, should things not go their way, they are ready to sell their two-time Player of the Season this summer as he will have just 12 months left on his deal.

Paul Scholes spoke about Mount moving the Manchester United and said on Premier League production:

"Look, I like Mason Mount… does he do enough? I thought when he first came onto the scene, ‘have got a new Frank Lampard?’. I know we talked before about not comparing players to these types. But I expected him to score goals, a lot more goals, in big games, to win you games, he hasn’t really kicked on from there. I think a change of club might not be a bad thing for him."

Manchester United legend not giving up on Chelsea

Paul Scholes has claimed that Mauricio Pochettino will have a good squad to work with once he takes over and believes that they have got a lot of talent. He added that the Blues need a forward to score the goals and that would be enough to get them back to the top.

He told on Premier League production:

‘I think if I was a new coach going into that [Chelsea] squad I’d be excited about what’s there. I think there’s a lot of real talent. I think he’s going to have to buy a couple of centre-halves, possibly a right-back, possibly a left-back, a whole new back four, I’m not sure about either goalkeeper."

He added:

"But I think going forward, I always look a team and I’m excited when they create chances, I think adding a centre-forward to that, they’re always going to create chances and if you’ve got a team who can score goals you’ve always got a chance."

Chelsea are set to finish outside the top 10 in the Premier League and will not be playing in Europe next season.

