Why has Mason Mount not signed a new contract with Chelsea? Major problem in negotiations revealed amid Liverpool interest

Mason Mount has not signed a new deal at Chelsea, and contract talks have been put on hold. The Blues want to concentrate on their Premier League and Champions League campaigns before getting back to the player's contract situation.

As per The Athletic, the issue is regarding Mount's contract length. The Englishman reportedly wants a long-term deal, but not over five years.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Just so good from @MasonMount_10! 🧟‍♂️



The winner of our Goal of the Month for March... Just so good from @MasonMount_10! 🧟‍♂️The winner of our Goal of the Month for March... https://t.co/twkuixxwXB

Simon Johnson has claimed that the issue is yet to be resolved as the new owners are adamant about players signing long-term deals. He said:

"I'd be very concerned if I was a Chelsea fan that Mason Mount won't be a Chelsea player next season. Length of contract is a big issue, the owners want players on 6, 7, 8 year deals, Mount does not want to stay that long."

David Ornstein has added that talks have broken down with the club after multiple offers were rejected by the midfielder. He said:

"Multiple contract offers have been rejected by Mason Mount in summer of 2022 and then in the autumn. Chelsea are very clear on this, he signs a new deal when dialogue opens again in the summer or he is going to be sold."

Liverpool and Manchester United are reported to be keeping tabs on the contract situation as the Blues will look to cash in should a deal not be signed in the summer.

Chelsea star Mason Mount urged to join Newcastle United

Stan Collymore has admitted that he does not see Mason Mount leaving Chelsea. He expected the contract issue to be resolved and wrote in his CaughtOffside column that the Englishman will aim to become a club legend like John Terry.

He said:

"I would be very surprised if he left. He's one of their own and has the potential to finish his career as a bit of a legend like John Terry and Frank Lampard, but, obviously, with 18 months left on his deal and no agreement to renew it yet, it is possible that he leaves in the summer."

However, if the midfielder is to leave, Collymore has urged him to pick Newcastle United.

"I've already said I don't think he will, but if the lad is seriously considering his future, a switch to Newcastle would be absolutely perfect for him. I wonder if Howe and the Magpies' hierarchy feels the same way."

Mount has been named the Player of the Year at Stamford Bridge for the last two seasons but is in poor form this season.

