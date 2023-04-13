Why did Sadio Mane punch Leroy Sane? Fresh report reveals ex-Liverpool man was called a ‘black sh**’ by Bayern Munich teammate

Bayern Munich teammates Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane got into an altercation following the Bavarians' 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Mane reportedly punched Sane in the face, leaving the German with a bruise on his lower lip. Their teammates reportedly intervened and sent Sane out of the dressing room to bring the situation under control.

Bayern have since announced that Mane will not be a part of the squad for the Bundesliga clash against Hoffenheim. The Senegalese international will also be fined for his actions.

Reports have now emerged regarding what caused the altercation between the two Bayern Munich superstars. Sane allegedly called the former Liverpool star 'Black Sh**', which resulted in Mane's reaction. Sane has since reportedly expressed his regret on the matter. Mane, however, is yet to apologize to his teammates.

Recent reports have suggested that the Senegalese's future at the club is not in danger. Since his summer move in the summer, Mane has scored 11 goals and has provided five assists in 31 matches for the Bavarians. He came on as a substitute against Manchester City at the Etihad, while Sane was on the pitch from the start against his former club.

Bayern Munich released a statement regarding Sadio Mane

Following the controversial dressing room row, Bayern Munich released a statement about Sadio Mane. It read:

"Sadio Mane, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday's home match against 1899 Hoffenheim. This is due to his misconduct after Bayern's Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine."

Bundesliga leaders Bayern will next play 14th-placed Hoffenheim on April 15. They will take on Manchester City in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on April 19 at the Allianz Arena.

There have been no reports yet regarding Mane's possible involvement in that crucial game.

