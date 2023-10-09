Will Bukayo Saka be part of the England squad? Fresh update on Arsenal superstar after missing Manchester City clash due to injury

Arsenal superstar Bukayo Saka is reportedly set to join up with the England squad for upcoming international duty despite missing his club's 1-0 win against Manchester City.

According to the Evening Standard, the FA still expect Saka to report for duty with the Three Lions this week. This is despite Gunners boss Mikel Arteta ruling him out of potentially representing his nation due to a knee injury.

The 22-year-old played no part in Arsenal's massive win against City on Sunday (October 8). He picked up a knock in Arteta's side's 2-1 defeat to Lens in the UEFA Champions League midweek.

Arteta insisted after the victory over the reigning Premier League champions that Saka wouldn't be able to be part of England's upcoming internationals:

"No, he couldn’t make it. He hasn’t had a single training session, so he will be out. He’s not available to play football at the moment."

However, the FA's stance is that the PFA Young Player of the Year will report to St George's Park for an assessment of his injury. Gareth Southgate's Three Lions are in action against Australia in a friendly on Friday (October 13) and Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier four days later.

Saka has been in fine form this season, bagging five goals and as many assists in 10 games across competitions for Arsenal. He's also been superb for England in Group C of Euro 2024 qualifiers, managing four goals and one assist in five games.

Arsenal star Saka was named England's Player of the Year after an impressive 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign

Saka's excellent showings for England over the past year saw him earn his nation's Player of the Year award for the second time in a row. The Arsenal superstar shined at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He bagged three goals and one assist in four games.

The Gunners winger has earned 30 caps for the Three Lions, scoring 11 goals and providing seven assists. He's one of Southgate's most important players and recently scored his first international hat-trick in a 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia.

He reacted to winning England's Player of the Year award with a post on Instagram. He said in early September:

"Back to back, what an honour. Thank you to everybody who voted me England's Men's Player of the year I’m very grateful."

However, many argue that he is being overplayed by both Southgate and Arteta. Many think he needs a rest as his latest injury blow came at a crucial period for Arsenal.