Will Chelsea sack Enzo Maresca? Fresh reports emerge on Italian coach's future

Enzo Maresca’s future at Chelsea has been subject to heavy scrutiny, but fresh reports have emerged from English outlet The Sun (via Tribal Football). After a run of poor results, club officials have decided to stand by their under-fire head coach.
The Blues are sixth in the Premier League and up against a huge challenge in terms of Champions League football. However, their ownership group stands firm behind the Italian tactician. The Blues were jeered off at halftime after falling two goals behind during a 2-2 draw against Ipswich over the weekend (April 13).
Calls for change only grew louder after that result. However, the report claims that the hierarchy is united behind Maresca as the man for the job of driving their long-term project. While questions will be asked of the Italian tactician if they fail to reach the UEFA Champions League for next season, they will give him the chance to continue in his role.
Chelsea are widely seen as strong favorites to win the Europa Conference League, but this is hardly a major focus for the Blues. Their performances in the Premier League are more important, as gaining Champions League football next season will improve their revenues dramatically.
In 2025, they have won just five league games, picking up four draws and four losses. These dropped points have threatened their hopes for a strong finish, but the club are fully focused on building around Maresca's philosophy.
Enzo Maresca blames Stamford Bridge atmosphere after Chelsea stumble against Ipswich
Enzo Maresca has risked upsetting the Chelsea fans after he questioned the Stamford Bridge atmosphere following a 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town. The result has dented the Blues' top-five aspirations and left fans frustrated, not just with the showing, but now with their manager’s post-match comments.
Maresca said a lack of energy in the stands was one reason his side reacted so poorly after conceding two first-half goals from Julio Ensico (19') and Ben Johnson (31'). It is not the first time the Blues manager has addressed the subject of home support, but Maresca’s comments come at an especially fraught point in the season, amid patchy results.
Speaking to the press, he insisted (via football.london):
"I think we lost a little bit of confidence, because we conceded, probably because of the environment. This is the moment that you have to continue doing the right things and don't change the plan.
"Also because we are a team that most of the time, our goal kick will start from playing short. The second goal, we decide to play long, because the environment is there, and we concede the second one. You have to be strong, you have to continue with the things that you are doing."
With games against Liverpool and Newcastle United on the horizon, Maresca and Chelsea will have to deliver performances to avoid more fallout. However, their focus will turn to the Conference League, where they face Legia Warsaw on April 17 at the Bridge.