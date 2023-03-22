Will Chelsea terminate Aubameyang’s contract? Blues reportedly furious after his visit to Barcelona dressing room 

Chelsea are reportedly preparing to terminate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract in the summer after the Blues striker visited former side Barcelona's dressing room.

Aubameyang, 33, was in attendance at the Nou Camp on Sunday (March 12) and watched the Blaugrana beat Real Madrid 2-1 in the El Clasico. Spanish outlet SPORT reports that the Gabonese frontman visited the club's dressing room following the win. It was claimed during the visit that the forward expressed a desire to return to Barca. He is even open to taking a wage cut to secure a move.

This has not gone down well with Chelsea and they are reportedly weighing up on whether to cancel his contract early at Stamford Bridge. Aubameyang only joined the west London giants from Barcelona last summer for £12 million. However, he has lacked game time, starting just 10 of 19 matches across competitions, scoring three goals.

Aubameyang is viewed by Graham Potter as surplus to requirements. That was none more so apparent than when he was removed from the Blues' UEFA Champions League squad for the knockout stages.

His contract expires in 2024 but it seems the Premier League club are willing to end his woeful stay at Stamford Bridge early. A return to Barcelona, where he managed 13 goals in 24 matches, could be on the cards.

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly was excited about Aubameyang's arrival from Barcelona last summer

Todd Boehly was thrilled to have the veteran forward on board.

Aubameyang joined Chelsea following an impressive spell with Barcelona. He only spent half a season with the Blaugrana but became a hit at the Nou Camp. His attitude in training and positive influence on the team was held in high regard by the Catalan giants.

However, Barca lured Robert Lewandowski to Catalonia meaning the Gabonese frontman would lack game time. Chelsea then came into the equation, with former manager Thomas Tuchel keen to reunite with his ex-Borussia Dortmund striker.

Aubameyang was one of several names that arrived in the first transfer window under the new ownership of Boehly. The American co-owner was delighted when the veteran attacker arrived, saying (via ESPN):

"Pierre-Emerick is an elite striker with a proven track record in the Premier League and his arrival strengthens our squad, giving us new attacking options. We are thrilled to have Pierre-Emerick on board with us in the new era at Chelsea and we're really looking forward to working with him."

Unfortunately, the transfer has been a failure with the Blues still lacking firepower and the forward unhappy with life at Stamford Bridge. A departure may be best for both parties.

