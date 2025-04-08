Will Cristiano Ronaldo complete takeover of LaLiga side Valencia? Fresh reports provide update

Emerging reports (via GOAL) have revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not on the brink of buying LaLiga outfit Valencia. The Portuguese legend has been mooted to potentially invest in football once he hangs up his boots. However, any reports that his first investment would be the La Liga club appear to be some way off at the moment.

The veteran forward remains active and performing at a high level, both for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and for the Portugal national team. He has previously indicated some ambitions away from the pitch, and owning a club is one of his plans after retirement. However, Valencia seem a long way from being nailed down as an option.

Spanish outlet Marca (via GOAL) has claimed that there are no concrete discussions of the idea in progress. The notion of Cristiano Ronaldo purchasing all of current owner Peter Lim’s shares is not based on any formal negotiation. Valencia are owned by the Singaporean businessman, who bought the Spanish club in 2014. Lim has apparently rejected suggestions that he is looking to sell the club.

Now 40 years old, Ronaldo remains focused on reaching individual career milestones, among them a much-discussed pursuit of 1,000 career goals. He may potentially retire from the game after the 2026 World Cup, although for the time being, his focus is on the pitch rather than the boardroom.

Cristiano Ronaldo brings in new chief bodyguard amid safety concerns in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has made the decision to replace his private security team amidst increasing fears for his family's safety in Saudi Arabia. The Al-Nassr attacker, who lives in Riyadh with partner Georgina Rodriguez and their five kids, has been plagued by several chilling threats through social media.

As a result, the decision has been made to reinforce security around his home. Now, Ronaldo has employed Claudio Miguel Vaz as his new head bodyguard. Vaz is a Portuguese security specialist who built his reputation in high-crime areas. He started with sourcing protection for local music stars like the rapper NGA, before taking on footballers including Rafael Leao.

His manner, however, has been criticized as unnecessarily aggressive. One incident was an encounter in Paris where he blocked photographers from seeing Georgina Rodriguez while brandishing a high-visibility flashlight.

According to the Daily Mail, members of Cristiano Ronaldo's inner circle are unsettled by Vaz's confrontational style. They fear he is not putting across the image Ronaldo wants. Either way, the previous Real Madrid and Juventus star appears intent on clamping down even further on security around his family.

