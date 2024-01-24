Will Cristiano Ronaldo be ready to face Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami after fresh injury concerns? Report on Al-Nassr hero’s availability surfaces

Cristiano Ronaldo's availability as Al-Nassr prepare to face Lionel Messi's Inter Miami remains uncertain amid injury concerns to the 38-year-old striker.

Al-Nassr were forced to postpone scheduled matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang (January 24 and 28, respectively) as part of their China tour. With the Portuguese icon set to miss the clashes due to a muscle problem, the matches may be set for a later date.

Now, there are doubts over Ronaldo's availability for the all-awaited friendly against Inter Miami on February 1. French outlet RCM Sport claims that the Real Madrid icon may be unavailable to complete his in what would be his 37th appearance against the Argentina captain.

Unhappy about canceling the fixtures in China, Ronaldo issued an apology to fans of the country. He said (via Goal):

"As you know, in football some things you cannot control. I have played 22 years in football and I am a player that doesn’t have too many injuries. So I’m really sad because Al-Nassr and myself have come to China to enjoy the tour. I have been coming to China since 2003/2004, so I feel at home here – my second home."

He added:

"I felt that I am always special here. I feel sad. I know you are sad too, especially the people who love Cristiano, but we have to see this in a good way. We have not cancelled the game, we want to push for the game and be back here. We will be back."

The former Manchester United man hasn't missed a single game due to injury this season. He's made 25 appearances across competitions, bagging 24 goals and 11 assists.

"Because Lionel Messi played here?" - Former French footballer slams Cristiano Ronaldo for Ligue 1 comments

Lionel Messi (L) & Cristiano Ronaldo (via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo won 2023's best goalscorer prize at the Globe Soccer Awards for netting 54 goals. He claimed that the Saudi Pro League is more competitive than France's Ligue 1.

The statement has seemingly not gone down well with former footballer Laure Boulleau, who slammed the Al-Nassr striker for his comments. Suggesting that Lionel Messi's stint at Paris Saint-Germain may have something to do with this claim, she said (via Goal):

"I was really surprised by his communication. Why attack Ligue 1? Because Lionel Messi played here? I asked myself why he (Cristiano Ronaldo) mentioned Ligue 1 and not other leagues. I already think it's out of his league to say that."

Ronaldo left Europe in January 2023 after having his contract mutually terminated at Manchester United. Since then, he's bagged 38 goals in 44 matches for Al-Nassr.