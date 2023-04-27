Will Frank Lampard remain Chelsea manager until end of season? Report details Blues hierarchy's plan following winless streak

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard is reportedly set to continue managing his former team till the end of the season.

Doubts have been raised about Lampard's future as interim boss following an awful start to his second stint at Stamford Bridge. The Blues have lost all five of his games in charge, scoring just once and conceding nine times. They have exited the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals and are 11th in the Premier League.

However, Sky Sports have reported that Chelsea's hierarchy are set to keep Lampard in charge of the first team till the end of the season. The report added that the club are expected to make a decision and announcement on their next manager next week.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is set to take charge as the Blues' next permanent manager. Romano provided an update on the same on Twitter on April 26:

"Discussions progressing well on the final details between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino. Very positive meeting took place on Monday in Spain discussing on long-term project. All parties expect full agreement to be completed soon."

Lampard is notably the team's fourth manager of the season. They played seven games under Thomas Tuchel, 31 under Graham Potter and one under Bruno Saltor before the England legend's arrival.

Chelsea fall to another disappointing defeat in midweek

Sky Sports' aforementioned report comes on the heels of Chelsea enduring yet another damaging defeat in a poor season.

This time, Frank Lampard's men fell to Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday (April 26). The Blues lacked confidence and didn't seem to have any real gameplan, suffering a deserved 2-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Brentford went ahead eight minutes before half-time through an own-goal from Cesar Azpilicueta. Bryan Mbuemo then scored with the Bees' only shot on target in the 78th minute to seal the deal.

The hosts had 73% possession, 15 shots and four on target but created just one big chance, which they failed to take. It marked their sixth defeat in seven games under three managers, leaving them 14 points adrift of Tottenham Hotspur in seventh place.

With a top-four finish virtually out of the question, given the 20-point gap to fourth-placed Manchester United, Chelsea have little to play for. They still have six league games to go, starting with a visit to leaders Arsenal on Tuesday (May 2).

