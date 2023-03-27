Will Gavi leave Barcelona? Spanish midfielder's stance revealed as La Liga cancel €8m-per-season contract extension

Gavi is reportedly unfazed by the possibility of him being out of contract at Barcelona in the summer. He is confident that he will remain at the Spotify Camp Nou despite interest from Manchester City and Liverpool.

As per a report from Mundo Deportivo, Gavi is determined to stay at Barcelona beyond the summer. He is committed to the club and will reject interest from other clubs and wait for the club to resolve the issue with La Liga.

The Catalan side agreed on a new deal with Gavi earlier this season and handed him the iconic #6 shirt at the club. They also increased his salary from €1 million per season to €8 million.

However, La Liga rejected the deal as the club are not in a financial state to extend the deal.

Gavi, 18, has made 84 appearances for Barcelona, scoring four goals and providing 11 assists.

Why are LaLiga against Gavi's contract at Barcelona?

La Liga president Javier Tebas has confirmed that they opposed Gavi's contract as the Blaugrana are beyond their wage limit. He added that the league would oppose the contract in court after the club got their first appeal upheld.

In a press conference, Tebas said:

"We're going to oppose it. A decision shall be given. If (Barcelona) are estimated, they would play him but do it under his previous contract. He is registered, he will play yes. The problem is the ruling. It is in the precautionary measure and we are going to oppose it. We have a few days to go (to appeal). We are going to oppose the injunction."

Tebas also spoke about the same at the seventh Madrid Sports Press Association awards ceremony:

"The issue of not registering Gavi comes as a consequence of the fact that it takes effect next season. For next year it can be denied because Barça has a deficit of more than 200 million for that next season. It doesn't seem appropriate."

He added:

"Now they have an amount for the savings for Piqué and Memphis. Barça must decide, but it is important to remember what the vice president of Barça said, that they have to reduce the wage bill. I think between 600 and 400 [million Euros] or a little more, let's see when we start."

Gavi has made 37 appearances, scoring two goals and providing five assists this season.

