Will Lionel Messi join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia? New report details PSG superstar's plans

The chances of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi reigniting his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo by moving to Saudi Arabia is increasingly unlikely, according to Spanish sports daily Marca.

The Argentinian icon faces an uncertain future with Les Parisiens, as his contract with them expires in June. According to RMC Sport, he's inclined towards leaving the club this summer

Messi will certainly not be short of options if he leaves the Parc des Princes outfit. Barcelona are reportedly keen to re-sign him, having reluctantly let go of him in 2021. Their financial constraints, though, could prove to be a stumbling block.

A transfer to the United States is also an option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Independent recently reported that Major League Soccer side Inter Miami are prepared to offer Messi an equity stake in the club to convince him to join them.

Messi, meanwhile, could become the highest-paid player in the world if he agrees to move to Saudi Arabia. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he has received a whopping €400 million-per-year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, who have the Saudi Arabian government's backing.

A transfer to Al-Hilal could see the 35-year-old rekindle his rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo, who plies his trade at Al-Nassr. However, the Saudis are increasingly pessimistic about their chances of signing the left-footed maestro, according to the aforementioned source.

While no other club could match the wages on offer, Messi's decision is not expected to be driven by the money involved. The Saudi Arabian club are, thus, unlikely to be able to lure the forward to the Middle East. The PSG superstar, though, could become Saudi Arabia's ambassador and help in their bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Barcelona will hope to find the funds to bring the Argentinian back to the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, the possibility of the player staying in Paris beyond this season cannot also be ruled out.

Lionel Messi's PSG teammate could join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr

With a deal for Lionel Messi increasingly unlikely, clubs in Saudi Arabia are turning their attention towards other big-name players. Among the players on the wishlist is PSG defender Sergio Ramos.

Like Lionel Messi, Ramos also faces an uncertain future with Les Parisiens, as his contract ends in June. Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr are optimistic about taking advantage of the situation by convincing the Spaniard to join them, as per Marca.

