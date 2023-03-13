Will Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stay at PSG? Reports suggest Argentina captain could be sacrificed amid rumors of Barcelona return

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly set to let go of Lionel Messi to keep hold of Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 side are looking to reshuffle the squad as their current project has not got them to the Champions League.

As per a report in El Nacional, Messi is set to be sacrificed by PSG in the summer. The Argentine leaving will help the club keep Mbappe, who will extend his deal by another season.

The Spanish publication claim the Ligue 1 side need to reduce their wage bill by 30%, and the former Barcelona star's exit will help them. The move also falls to the right spot for Barcelona, who are looking to re-sign the Argentine.

However, the move comes as a surprise as Luis Campos was confident of agreeing a deal with the Argentine. He told Le Parisien last week:

"At the moment, we are in discussion. I would like to keep him in this project, I can't hide it. I would be delighted if he continued. We are discussing at the moment to try to reach the goal and continue to have him with us."

He added:

"We tried to be creative with the financial constraints. We need to be respectful of Uefa and Fifa. But we are ready. We have made a good plan, which involves reducing the number of professional players in the squad to make room for the youngsters of the club of high quality and not to lose them to other great European clubs."

Lionel Messi has conditions to stay at PSG?

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague claimed that Lionel Messi had set conditions for his stay at PSG. He wanted assurances over the future of Mbappe and the club's transfer policy.

He said on BBC:

"The agreement in principle for Messi now has to be confirmed in writing and in details - wages, length of contract. He is listening and would continue if conditions are right. As usual, I imagine there will be demands, above all one in particular - that PSG continue being a competitive team."

He added:

"Things that could affect that are if Kylian Mbappe goes, if Qatar stops being interested in the club, if financial limits force PSG to sell players or if PSG are unable to meet the financial minimum to keep Messi."

Inter Miami and Saudi Arabian clubs are also looking to sign Lionel Messi.

