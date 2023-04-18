Will Lionel Messi return to Barcelona this summer? New report reveals the Catalans are optimistic of a possible reunion

According to Jordi Gil of Sport, Barcelona are increasingly confident of securing a summer deal for Lionel Messi. The Argentine is currently in the final months of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is yet to sign an extension.

While there have been widespread reports linking Messi with a move back to Camp Nou, the Financial Fair Play rules could hinder the process.

However, Barca have figured out a few plans to fund Messi's return. They are looking to cut wages in all sectors of the club. Apart from that, the Blaugrana are also keen to raise funds through player sales in the summer.

Barcelona are also looking to generate more income through other avenues. Hence, improving the economic situation is the club's main aim in a bid to re-sign Lionel Messi in the summer.

Messi's glorious stint at the club came to an end in 2021 when the Blaugrana were unable to renew his contract due to La Liga's wage cap rules. The Argentine superstar scored a mammoth 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 matches before his departure.

Xavi claimed the Barcelona star's future is not tied to Lionel Messi's possible arrival

Elche CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

There have been reports that Sergio Busquets might stay put at Barcelona if Lionel Messi arrives in the summer. The veteran midfielder is currently in the final year of his current contract.

Xavi, however, dismissed the notion, claiming that Busquets' renewal is not dependent on Messi's transfer.

The Spaniard said (via Mundo Deportivo):

“The most important thing is that Busquets is calm and helps us until the end of the season. I don’t think his decision will depend on whether Messi comes or not. It’s difficult to choose the path, it happened to me. He knows it’s important for him team and, if it continues, it will continue to be important for Barça.”

Messi and Busquets played 567 matches together during their time together at the Catalan club. They combined for 23 goals during that period as well.

