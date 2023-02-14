Will Luka Modric play for Real Madrid next season? New report reveals the club's plans for the 37-year-old veteran

Luke Modric's renewal at Real Madrid is reportedly going to depend on Jude Bellingham and Toni Kroos. The club are yet to offer a new deal to the Croatian, though his contract expires in the summer.

As per a report in MARCA, Modric, 37, is waiting for the club to table an offer for him. He is interested in staying at the club, but there are matters out of his control that determine his future.

MARCA @marca La renovación de Modric depende de Bellingham y Kroos Informa: La renovación de Modric depende de Bellingham y Kroos marca.com/futbol/real-ma… Informa: @Carpio_Marca 🚨🚨🚨 La renovación de Modric depende de Bellingham y Kroos marca.com/futbol/real-ma… 👉 Informa: @Carpio_Marca

The Spanish publication claim Real Madrid are waiting for Bellingham's decision before deciding the future of Modric and Kroos. They want to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to the signing of the Borussia Dortmund star this summer.

MARCA claim that should the Englishman decide to join Los Blancos, only one of Modric and Kroos will get an extension. The former has already claimed that he wants to retire at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Earlier this season, he took a dig at Kylian Mbappe and said:

"I haven't renewed yet, but I'm not going to do an Mbappe. I hope the club doesn't do it to me! We have a good relationship. I have said many times that I want to finish my career here."

Real Madrid manager counts on Luka Modric

Carlo Ancelotti is a manager who does not look at a player's age as long as he is getting the best out of the player. Luka Modric is in his high 30s but is still one of the key figures at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti hailed the Croatian midfielder as an immortal figure at the club and spoke about him after the win over Celta Vigo earlier this season. He said:

"He is immortal. He is always prepared, he always plays very well. His goal has changed the game, until then it was an even and competitive game. In the second half we improved the start and the transitions were spectacular."

However, Ancelotti has a plan for the future too and believes Dani Ceballos could be the perfect replacement for the Real Madrid midfielder:

"Ceballos has the same qualities of Luka Modrić. He can replace him (in the future)."

The 2018 Ballon d'Or winner Modric is a bonafide legend for Real Madrid, having made 465 appearances in all competitions while bagging 36 goals and 75 assists. He has won over 20 titles with the club, including five UEFA Champions League titles.

Poll : 0 votes