Will Neymar join Barcelona? Agent who took him from Santos to LaLiga makes interesting comment

Football agent Andre Cury has stated that Neymar would love to return to Barcelona this summer. Cury played a key role in the player's arrival at Camp Nou from Santos in 2013.

The Brazilian was also wanted by Real Madrid, but the football agent apparently helped the Catalans win the race for his services. As such, Cury has inside knowledge of the player's situation and has now provided a crucial update about his future.

Neymar left Al-Hilal this winter to complete a permanent move back to his boyhood club Santos. Barcelona were briefly linked with the player in the January transfer window, but a move failed to materialize.

The Brazilian superstar has hit the ground running since returning to his alma mater, registering three goals and three assists from seven games. Recent reports have suggested that he is planning to return to Europe this summer, and Cury has now confirmed those rumors.

Speaking to Tu Diras, as cited by Barca Universal, the football agent insisted that the 33-year-old will be delighted if the Catalans show interest in him.

“Neymar would be delighted to return to Barça if the club decided to go after him this summer," Cury said Barca Universal.

The Brazilian left Barcelona in 2017 to move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Have Barcelona set a condition for Neymar's return?

Barcelona have reportedly told Neymar that they will consider signing him if he scores 15 goals for Santos, according to SPORT. The move outlines the Catalans' cautious approach to the saga, given the player's poor injury record since moving to the Middle East.

The Brazilian joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal from PSG in the summer of 2023, but registered just seven appearances during his 18-month stay. The player is reportedly willing to take a pay cut to complete his move back to the Camp Nou.

However, the LaLiga giants want to ensure that their former star can perform at the highest level before deciding on a move. Of course, Neymar has his own reasons for the move.

The player wants to test himself at the highest level once again after an underwhelming last few campaigns. He also believes that returning to Barcelona could help him regain his form ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

However, the Catalans are in no rush to bring him back. They are unsure if the Brazilian can return to his scintillating best at this point in his career.

