Will Paul Pogba leave Juventus this summer? Reports suggests ex-Manchester United midfielder could have contract terminated

Juventus are considering a number of options in the wake of former Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s disastrous return, Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport has reported (via The Mirror). One of those is to terminate Pogba’s employment contract by mutual consent.

Pogba spent the four best seasons of his club career at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, winning four consecutive Serie A titles and emerging as one of the best midfielders. The Manchester United academy graduate returned to Old Trafford for a record €105 million fee in 2016 and stayed put for six seasons. Upon the end of his contract in June 2022, he re-joined Juventus as a free agent.

Pogba endured a knee injury in pre-season, which sidelined him for months. He returned to action in a 4-2 win over Torino on 28 February only to be dropped for the Europa League victory over Freiburg due to disciplinary reasons.

On Sunday (12 March), Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that Pogba had suffered a thigh injury in training and would remain sidelined for the next couple of weeks.

According to the aforementioned report, the Juventus hierarchy is disappointed with Pogba’s situation and is contemplating a number of options. The first option would be to ask Pogba to take a pay cut in light of his shambolic season.

The second would be to give the central midfielder more time in the hope that he bounces back next season. The third, and by far the most drastic of the lot, would be to find a way to come to an understanding with the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner and terminate his four-year contract.

Pogba, who was often criticized for his work ethic and lack of consistency at Manchester United, saw his progress hindered by niggling injuries in England as well. Over six years, Pogba played 226 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 39 times and claiming 51 assists.

He only won two trophies during his second spell in Manchester, the Carabao Cup and the Europa League in the 2016-17 season.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand urges Antony and Jadon Sancho to take more risk

Manchester United icon Rio Ferdinand has advised Antony and Jadon Sancho to try their luck more often in front of goal. The former center-back has claimed that the pair play it safe in the final third, which often keeps them from making a difference.

On his Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand said:

“There’s one part of Antony and Jadon Sancho’s game that I think needs to improve, and that’s taking more risks.

“You don’t get anything in this game without taking risks. You don’t have success without taking risks, you don’t win trophies without taking risks.”

Ferdinand's comments came after Manchester United’s goalless draw with Southampton on Sunday.

Antony created a couple of chances in that game but failed to test the 'keeper. Sancho, on the other hand, created a big chance and completed four dribbles, but did not record even a single shot.

