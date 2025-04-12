“With Manchester United, it's nailed on” - Ex-Premier League star highlights why Liam Delap must snub Arsenal and Chelsea for Old Trafford switch

Former Premier League star Troy Deeney has advised in-demand striker Liam Delap to ignore approaches from Arsenal and Chelsea, and join Manchester United in the summer. The Ipswich Town man is wanted by most of England's top sides after shining in his debut season in the top-flight.

Liam Delap has a modest £30 million release clause written into his contract with Ipswich in the event of their relegation from the Premier League. This fee has caught the attention of several sides, leading them to show an interest in the young striker.

Ex-Watford striker Deeney spoke on talkSPORT, pointing out the reason for his belief that Delap needs to prioritize a move to Manchester United over Chelsea or Arsenal. He said that the striker will make Ruben Amorim's side better instantly, and will be able to play regularly for the Red Devils.

"He has to play [to get into England squad] right? So his next step would be, if I was advising him, would be that with Man United, it's nailed on. If he went to Man United, he'd start every week. He'd instantly make them better."

Manchester United, like Arsenal and Chelsea, are looking to sign a new striker in the summer after both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have struggled this season. Delap's tally of 12 league goals for Ipswich is more than both strikers have managed for the Red Devils this season.

The former Manchester City striker has the option of returning to the Etihad Stadium, as the Cityzens inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that took him to Ipswich. The 22-year-old has made a big impression this season, and will likely move away from Portman Road in the summer.

Manchester United, Arsenal gear up for Matheus Cunha tussle - Reports

Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal are prepared to make a move to sign Wolves star Matheus Cunha in the summer, as per reports. The Brazil international has been in fine form this season and has indicated his readiness to move away from the Molineux.

The former Atletico Madrid man was linked with a move to the Emirates in January but signed an extension until 2029 with Wolves. ESPN reports that Arsenal will return for him in the summer, and will be joined by rivals Manchester United.

Matheus Cunha has scored 13 goals and provided five assists for Wolves this season, helping them steer clear of relegation troubles. The forward has a release clause of around £62.5 million, and will likely complete a transfer away from Wolves this summer.

