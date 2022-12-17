Wolverhampton keen on signing Manchester United star who wants to leave Old Trafford - Reports

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has emerged as a target for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the winter transfer window, according to talkSPORT.

Manchester United forked out a sum of £50 million to acquire Wan-Bisssaka's services from Crystal Palace in 2019. The right-back has since made 127 appearances across all competitions for them, contributing towards 12 goals in the process.

However, Wan-Bissaka has fallen out of favor at Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag's arrival in the summer. He has amassed just four minutes of Premier League action so far this season.

With first-choice right-back Diogo Dalot away with Portugal for the FIFA World Cup, Ten Hag gave the 25-year-old a chance during the Red Devils' recent friendlies. The player, though, continued to struggle for the Premier League giants.

There have thus been suggestions that Manchester United have decided to sell Wan-Bissaka in the near future. The full-back's struggles during the friendlies in Spain seem to be the final nail in the coffin.

With Wan-Bissaska's Old Trafford future in the air, Wolves have emerged as a potential destination for him. According to the aforementioned source, the Wanderers want to sign him in the January transfer window.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



are open to offers for Wan Bissaka providing they can source a replacement.



- talkSPORT sources understand



Listen ☞ BREAKING: Wolves want to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan Bissaka in January. #MUFC are open to offers for Wan Bissaka providing they can source a replacement.- talkSPORT sources understandListen ☞ talkSPORT.com/Live BREAKING: Wolves want to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan Bissaka in January.#MUFC are open to offers for Wan Bissaka providing they can source a replacement.- talkSPORT sources understand📲 Listen ☞ talkSPORT.com/Live https://t.co/K466bCYx0r

The Red Devils are seemingly prepared to sanction a transfer for Wan-Bissaka next month. However, they are keen to ensure that they have a replacement in place before letting him leave, as per the report.

It is unclear whether Julen Lopetegui's side prefer to sign the former Crystal Palace on loan or permanently. It also remains to be seen how much Manchester United will demand for his transfer.

Wolves are reportedly prepared to allow Lopetegui, who took charge of the club last month, to strengthen his squad for the second half of the season. The bottom-placed side will be hopeful that the Spaniard can steer them clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United keen to hand new deal to Dalot

While Wan-Bissaka has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford, Dalot continues to rise in prominence. The Portuguese full-back has made 20 appearances across all competitions for the club this term, contributing towards three goals in the process.

Manchester United are keen to reward Dalot for his contributions by handing him a new deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 23-year-old has his contract contract expiring at the end of the season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.



More: Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup.Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCRight back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… https://t.co/j9qSN9vfih

Meanwhile, Ten Hag is reportedly keen to add a new right-back to his ranks next year. It remains to be seen who the Red Devils will bring in to bolster the area.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 4981 votes